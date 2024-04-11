Quick will patrol the home crease against Philadelphia on Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Quick was pretty solid in his last start Friday against the Red Wings, stopping 31 of 34 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. He'll try to secure his 19th win of the season in a highly-favorable home matchup with a struggling Flyers team that's lost eight straight games.
More News
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Defeats Red Wings•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: On track to start Friday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Top U.S.-born netminder ever•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Facing Coyotes•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Wins third straight•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Gets starting nod versus Bruins•