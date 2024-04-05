Quick was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports, putting him on track to patrol the visiting crease in Detroit on Friday.

Quick has won his last four starts including Saturday's 8-5 win over Arizona. With the win over the Coyotes, Quick became the all-time winningest American-born NHL goaltender -- he's racked up 392 victories during his Hall of Fame-caliber career. He is 17-5-2 with a 2.54 GAA and a .913 save percentage this season. The Red Wings are 11th in NHL scoring with 251 goals.