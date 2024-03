Quick will defend the road net Saturday against Arizona, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Quick has won his past three outings, stopping 76 of 83 shots over that span. He has a 16-5-2 record this season with a 2.44 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 24 games played. The Coyotes rank 20th in the league with 3.00 goals per contest this campaign.