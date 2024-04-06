Quick stopped 31 of 34 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

The game was back and forth all night but Quick was able to kick aside the final 13 shots sent his way for the win. He finished the contest with a .912 save percentage. As the backup to Igor Shesterkin, Quick has seen limited playing time, starting only four games in the month of March and one in April with all of them being wins. With the playoffs approaching, look for the Rangers to ride the coattails of Shesterkin with Quick only seeing spot duty.