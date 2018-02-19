Kings' Jonathan Quick: Called upon for Monday start
Quick will tend the twine during Monday's contest with Chicago, Josh Cooper of LA Kings Insider reports.
Though the currently sit outside of a playoff spot, Quick certainly is not at fault for the Kings relatively disappointing place in the standings. After 45 games, the former UMass Minuteman has a 22-21-2 record while posting a 2.51 GAA and .920 save percentage -- which would be his second-best season-long mark since 2011-12, when he finished with a .929 mark. Quick has been particularly hot of late, stopping 133 of 143 shots he's faced over his last five appearances, though Monday he'll come up against a Blackhawks team that drubbed Washington 7-1 in their most recent tilt.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Beats Sabres•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Drawing road start against Buffalo•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Allows two in loss to Pens•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Thursday in Pittsburgh•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Struggles continue Tuesday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Chance to right woes Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...