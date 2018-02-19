Kings' Jonathan Quick: Called upon for Monday start

Quick will tend the twine during Monday's contest with Chicago, Josh Cooper of LA Kings Insider reports.

Though the currently sit outside of a playoff spot, Quick certainly is not at fault for the Kings relatively disappointing place in the standings. After 45 games, the former UMass Minuteman has a 22-21-2 record while posting a 2.51 GAA and .920 save percentage -- which would be his second-best season-long mark since 2011-12, when he finished with a .929 mark. Quick has been particularly hot of late, stopping 133 of 143 shots he's faced over his last five appearances, though Monday he'll come up against a Blackhawks team that drubbed Washington 7-1 in their most recent tilt.