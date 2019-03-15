Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing Nashville
Quick will patrol the crease in Thursday's home matchup with the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Quick was pretty solid in his last start Sunday against Anaheim, stopping 18 of 20 shots en route to a 3-2 road win. The American goaltender will look to keep rolling and secure his 14th victory of the campaign in a home game against a Nashville team that's averaging 2.97 goals per contest on the road this season, 12th in the NHL.
