Quick allowed five goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Minnesota.

Quick has now given up four goals or more in each of his five losses, while allowing a combined three goals in his two victories. It's also his fourth time in seven starts in which he's been beaten five times or more. He takes an unsightly 4.48 GAA and .849 save percentage into Sunday's tilt at Chicago.

