Kings' Jonathan Quick: Guarding crease versus San Jose

Quick led his team onto the ice will get the start Sunday against San Jose, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This will be Quick's third straight start, but he's struggled in his last two outings allowing eight combined goals and notching a disappointing .889 save percentages in the contests. However San Jose ranks a mere 22nd in the NHL for goals scored per game with 2.73, so this will be an opportunity for the 31-year-old to get back on track.