Kings' Jonathan Quick: Lets in four in loss
Quick made 33 saves on 37 shots in a 4-3 overtimes loss on Wednesday.
Quick had a 0.50 GAA and a .983 save percentage heading into this game, so this will hurt his season numbers. However, given that Quick hasn't had a GAA higher than 2.26 in his last four seasons, there's not any real reason for concern.
