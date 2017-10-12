Play

Kings' Jonathan Quick: Lets in four in loss

Quick made 33 saves on 37 shots in a 4-3 overtimes loss on Wednesday.

Quick had a 0.50 GAA and a .983 save percentage heading into this game, so this will hurt his season numbers. However, given that Quick hasn't had a GAA higher than 2.26 in his last four seasons, there's not any real reason for concern.

