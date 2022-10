Quick was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, indicating he will get the nod Monday on the road against Detroit, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Quick will look to earn his first win of the 2022-23 season after going 0-2-0 in his previous two starts. He has a 3.58 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Detroit has started the year 2-0-0, but will be missing Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body) and Jakub Vrana (personal) from the lineup Monday night.