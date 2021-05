Quick is set to undergo shoulder surgery Wednesday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Quick also dealt with a rib injury towards the end of the season. The 35-year-old backstop wasn't great as LA's No. 2 option this year, going 11-9-2 while posting a sub-par .898 save percentage. Quick will likely continue to play second fiddle to Cal Petersen in 2021-22.