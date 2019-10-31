Quick will defend the home net Wednesday against the Canucks, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick has gotten off to a rough start, to say the least, over the first seven games of the season. He carries a 2-5-0 record to go along with a putrid 4.48 GAA and .849 save percentage into Wednesday's matchup, which brings in a Canucks club averaging 3.64 goals per game (tied for fourth in the NHL).