Quick (upper body) continues to be evaluated by the team's medical staff ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Arizona, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Quick is riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.50 GAA. At this point, Quick could be making his case to be selected by the Kraken in the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft or as a potential trade piece for the Kings moving forward but his days as the No. 1 in Los Angeles appear to be over in the wake of Cal Petersen.