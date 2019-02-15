Kings' Jonathan Quick: Takes another defeat to Canucks
Quick stopped 24 of 27 shots Thursday, earning a point via a shootout loss in a 4-3 setback against Vancouver.
The normally reliable Quick has been anything but in recent games, as he's allowed 14 goals in his past three appearances and has posted four sub-par games in his past five. With Boston, Washington and Nashville up next, it's a good bet that Jack Campbell will make an appearance soon to give Quick a chance to shake off these struggles.
