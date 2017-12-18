Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending twine against Flyers
Quick will be between the pipes in Philadelphia on Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Quick will be looking to bounce back from consecutive losses in which he gave up a combined eight goals on 53 shots (.849 save percentage). Prior to those two poor performances, the 31-year-old had been rolling with a half dozen straight victories and will face off with opposing netminder Brian Elliott, who is currently on a six-game winning streak of his own.
