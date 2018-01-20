Kings' Jonathan Quick: Turns away 29 in 2-1 loss

Quick saved 29 of 31 shots during Friday's 2-1 loss to Anaheim on Friday.

Considering Quick played against Pittsburgh on Thursday, this checks out as an even more impressive showing. However, it's definitely worth reminding that the American has now lost five consecutive games with an underwhelming .888 save percentage. Fantasy owners probably shouldn't overreact to his recent struggles, but if the trend continues, it will be a huge blow to Quick's value over the final months of the season. Additionally, when taking a critical look at the Los Angeles roster, it's not out of the question to suggest the Kings overachieved to start the year.