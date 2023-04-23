Korpisalo is expected to face the Oilers at home Sunday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Korpisalo has been terrific so far this postseason, winning two of the first three games while posting a .931 save percentage. His Game 3 win at home was the best performance so far; he turned aside 38 of 40 shots in the overtime win. Korpisalo has gone 9-4-1 with a 2.22 GAA in 14 regular season and playoff games since joining the Kings.