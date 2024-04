Spence notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Spence helped out on a Quinton Byfield tally in the second period. The helper gave Spence 24 points, including six on the power play, through 71 regular-season appearances. The defenseman added 67 hits, 55 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in a bottom-four role. The Kings are likely to use seven blueliners on occasion in the playoffs, so Spence's playing time figures to be fairly safe.