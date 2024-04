Spence provided an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Spence has a helper in each of the last two games after going four contests without a point. The 23-year-old defenseman has remained on the third pairing for most of the campaign, offering some offensive upside with a role on the second power-play unit. Spence has 23 points, 73 shots on net, 62 hits, 52 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 66 outings.