Spence logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Spence set up a Kevin Fiala tally in the third period. After posting 24 points over 71 regular-season outings, Spence has maintained a third-pairing role in the postseason. He'll likely see limited minutes, but he could provide some depth offense and solid non-scoring numbers after racking up 67 hits, 55 blocked shots and 80 shots on goal in the regular season.