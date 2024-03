Spence logged an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Spence has two goals and three helpers over his last eight contests. The 23-year-old defenseman continues to see limited usage on the third-pairing, and the Kings' affinity for dressing seven blueliners has taken a further chunk out of his playing time. Spence is up to 21 points, 69 shots on net, 55 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 60 appearances, offering some scoring upside in deeper fantasy formats.