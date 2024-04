Spence logged an assist and four PIM in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Spence snapped a four-game point drought when he set up Akil Thomas' first NHL goal in the first period. The 23-year-old Spence has offered value in deep fantasy formats as a consistent third-pairing option for the Kings this season. He's at 22 points, 72 shots on net, 61 hits, 52 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 65 appearances while also seeing some power-play time.