Spence notched an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

The Kings dressed seven defensemen Monday, and both Spence and Jacob Moverare saw limited action. Spence was at least able to do something in his 8:43 of ice time, setting up Adrian Kempe's second-period tally. That snapped Spence's nine-game point drought. The 23-year-old blueliner is at 17 points (all assists) with 63 shots on net, 52 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 53 appearances.