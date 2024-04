Fiala scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Fiala contributed both points in the second period, helping out on an Alex Laferriere goal before scoring one of his own. This was Fiala's third multi-point effort in his last five contests. The winger has 27 tallies, 70 points, 208 shots on net, 63 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 77 outings, a line very similar to what he produced in 69 games a year ago.