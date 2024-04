Fiala scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Fiala earned his fourth multi-point effort over the last nine games. In that span, he's scored five goals and added six assists. The winger is up to 26 tallies, 68 points, 203 shots on net, 63 hits, 60 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 75 contests. While he's been on the third line recently, he hasn't seen a reduction in role since the Kings can confidently roll three lines.