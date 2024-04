Fiala recorded an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Fiala set up Blake Lizotte on the Kings' lone tally of the game. With five goals and three assists over eight contests since the start of April, Fiala has done his part to keep the Kings' offense strong and balanced. The winger is up to 73 points, surpassing his total from last season, while adding 220 shots on net, 66 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 81 appearances this year.