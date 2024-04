Fiala scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Fiala has racked up four goals and five assists over his last eight games. The winger put the Kings ahead 2-1 in the second period, but they weren't able to maintain the lead. Fiala reached the 25-goal mark for the second time in his career and has added 41 assists, 200 shots on net, 62 hits and 58 PIM across 74 outings this season.