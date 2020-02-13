MacDermid potted a goal and picked up a fighting major in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

MacDermid dropped the gloves with Milan Lucic in an energizing heavyweight tilt in the second period. The Kings' defenseman then tallied his third goal of the year early in the third period. He finished with three hits and a plus-3 rating, as well. The 25-year-old is up to a career-high five points to go with 69 hits and 43 PIM in 34 games.