MacDermid (undisclosed) was deemed unfit to participate in Saturday's practice, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

The Kings didn't reveal what's bothering MacDermid. The 26-year-old floated in and out of the lineup last season, but he's vying for a more consistent role this season. Every rep in training camp counts, so he'll aim for a quick recovery with Thursday's matchup against the Wild looming.