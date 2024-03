Roy notched an assist and blocked six shots in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Roy set up Alex Laferriere's tally in the first period, which put the Kings ahead 2-0. With five helpers over his last 10 contests, Roy continues to put up decent offense for a second-pairing defenseman. He's at 21 points, 114 shots on net, 134 hits, 157 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 65 games this season, offering the Kings with solid two-way production from the blue line.