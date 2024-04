Roy logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Roy helped out on Akil Thomas' second-period tally. This was Roy's second assist over the last five games, matching his point total from the previous 12 contests. The 29-year-old defenseman isn't a huge contributor on offense, but he's solid enough all around to maintain a top-four role. Roy is up to 24 points, 130 shots on net, 151 hits, 194 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 78 appearances.