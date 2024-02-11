Roy notched an assist, five hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

Roy has racked up two assists, 11 hits and 12 blocked shots over his last five contests. The defenseman remains a fixture on the second pairing, a role that's likely to change under interim head coach Jim Hiller. For the season, Roy has 15 points, 110 blocked shots, 87 hits, 90 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 48 appearances. His offense is a little low, but he can help fantasy managers in formats that play with a wide range of categories.