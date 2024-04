Roy notched an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Roy set up the first of Trevor Moore's three goals in the game. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Roy, who is firmly on the Kings' second pairing regardless of how he does on offense. The 29-year-old blueliner has had a solid campaign with 23 points, 124 shots on net, 187 blocked shots, 149 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 74 appearances.