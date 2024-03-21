Roy scored a goal, blocked three shots, went plus-3 and added 10 PIM in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Roy's goal early in the second period was a back-breaker for a Wild team that couldn't get any bounces to go its way. The goal was Roy's first since Feb. 17, though he has earned five points over 10 contests in March. The 29-year-old blueliner can be a solid depth option in fantasy when he makes semi-regular contributions on offense. For the season, he has four goals, 22 points, 118 shots on net, 139 hits, 167 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 68 appearances.