Roy notched two assists, four hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Roy helped out on a Pierre-Luc Dubois tally in the third period and later set up Kevin Fiala's goal in overtime. This was Roy's first multi-point effort since Jan. 15. The defenseman is up to 20 points for the third year in a row, and he's added 109 shots on net, 124 hits, 142 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 61 appearances. Look for Roy to continue handling a heavy workload in the absence of Mikey Anderson (upper body).