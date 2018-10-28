Kings' Michael Amadio: Descends to AHL
Amadio was assigned to AHL Ontario on Sunday.
With Dustin Brown (finger) activated from injured reserve, Amadio was sent down to make space on the roster. Amadio had one goal in nine games, and the 22-year-old will benefit from playing top-line minutes in the minors.
More News
-
Kings' Michael Amadio: Nets first goal of season in win•
-
Kings' Michael Amadio: Sets up a pair in defeat•
-
Kings' Michael Amadio: Moved to minor-league affiliate•
-
Kings' Michael Amadio: Tallies two goals in victory•
-
Kings' Michael Amadio: Recalled from AHL•
-
Kings' Michael Amadio: Sent to AHL during break•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.