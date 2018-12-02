Kings' Nikita Scherbak: Picked up despite injury
Scherbak is dealing with an undisclosed injury but is close to returning, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Kings claimed Scherbak off waivers knowing he was nursing a minor injury. He won't play Sunday versus the Hurricanes, but the 23-year-old will look to crack the lineup Tuesday against the Coyotes.
