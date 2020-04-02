Kings' Nikolai Prokhorkin: Navigates challenging rookie year
Prokhorkin's assist against the Avalanche allowed him to enter the hiatus on a reasonably high note.
Prokhorkin managed just 14 points in 43 games, which suggests he's not likely to be much help in fantasy moving forward. He has shown a nose for goal in his native Russia, but he hasn't shown anything to suggest he can score at even the AHL level on this continent.
