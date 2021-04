Byfield was assigned to the Kings' taxi squad Monday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Byfield is yet to make his NHL debut, but he'll be available for Monday's game against Anaheim should the Kings choose to dress him. The second overall pick in the 2020 draft has posted a pedestrian eight goals and 20 points in 30 games with AHL Ontario, so Byfield's unlikely to be an impact NHL player this season, even if given the opportunity to play down the stretch.