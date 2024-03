Byfield notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Byfield has gone eight games without a goal, but he has four helpers over his last five outings. The 21-year-old assisted on an Adrian Kempe tally in the first period Saturday. Byfield is up to 51 points, 135 shots on net, 54 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 68 appearances, all career highs. He continues to be a strong source of offense while playing in a top-line role.