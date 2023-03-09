Durzi (undisclosed) didn't travel with the Kings for Thursday's game in Colorado, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

Durzi logged 12:36 of ice time in Tuesday's contest against Washington before he went to the locker room after absorbing an open-ice hit from T.J. Oshie, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. While Durzi didn't head to Colorado with the Kings, his teammates will return to Los Angeles for Saturday's home contest against the Predators. The 24-year-old defenseman has seven goals and 34 points in 62 outings this season. Sean Walker, who was a healthy scratch in Los Angeles' past two games, might draw into the lineup Thursday.