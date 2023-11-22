Bjornfot sustained an undisclosed injury in Tuesday's AHL game against Coachella Valley, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Bjornfot is with AHL Ontario on a conditioning assignment after sitting out all but one game for the Kings to begin the season. The 22-year-old defenseman was injured on a hit from behind along the boards and had to be stretchered off the ice. It's possible he could be recalled from his loan and placed on injured reserve depending on the severity of the injury.