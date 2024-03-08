Bjornfot was claimed off waivers by Florida from Vegas on Friday, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.
Bjornfot has no points, two PIM, two hits and five blocks in three games between LA and Vegas this season. The Panthers will likely use him as a depth option, and Bjornfot may consequently spend a fair amount of time as a healthy scratch.
