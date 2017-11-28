Mitchell's visa status has yet to be cleared up, putting his availability for Tuesday's clash against Detroit in question, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Barring a quick resolution, it seems doubtful that Mitchell will not be ready in time to face off with the Red Wings; however, he has yet to be ruled out. The winger will likely have to wait until Thursday versus Washington to make his Kings' debut after coming over via trade from Montreal.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories