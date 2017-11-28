Kings' Torrey Mitchell: Visa status unresolved
Mitchell's visa status has yet to be cleared up, putting his availability for Tuesday's clash against Detroit in question, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Barring a quick resolution, it seems doubtful that Mitchell will not be ready in time to face off with the Red Wings; however, he has yet to be ruled out. The winger will likely have to wait until Thursday versus Washington to make his Kings' debut after coming over via trade from Montreal.
