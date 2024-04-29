Moore couldn't put one past the keeper despite registering five shots on goal in Sunday's 1-0 Game 4 loss to Edmonton.

Moore and the Kings couldn't figure out Oilers' netminder Stuart Skinner, who recorded his first shutout since Dec. 28 versus the Sharks. Through the first four postseason contests, the 29-year-old Moore has notched just one point, a far cry from his career-best regular season in which he set new highs in goals (31) and points (57). If the Kings are going to climb out of their 3-1 series deficit, Moore is going to have to start contributing offensively.