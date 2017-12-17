Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Goal and assist in losing effort

Toffoli registered a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

He has eight points, including five goals, in his last nine games. Toffoli had scuffled out of the gate this season with Jeff Carter on the shelf, but he has found his own offensive groove lately even without JC. That goal was his 15th this season in just 34 games, a pace that would give him about 36 goals this year. There's always room on a fantasy roster for a sniper like Toffoli.