Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Puts up two points in win
Toffoli scored a goal and set up another in a 3-0 win over Vancouver on Monday.
Toffoli tends to put points on the board in spurts rather than doing so in a steady manner, so this could be the start of a streak after he went scoreless in his past three contests. If it is, he has an outside chance to break the 50-point barrier for just the second time in his career. However, if you have more consistent options, it's probably a good idea to count on them at this point in the season rather than chase Toffoli's potential for a big game.
