Arvidsson (back) skated before practice Thursday in a non-contact jersey, according to Russell Morgan of HockeyRoyalty.

The Kings are hoping that Arvidsson will be able to return by mid-February. The 30-year-old winger had a very good season in 2022-23, scoring 26 times while adding 33 assists in 77 games while playing as a top-six forward. He was expected to return to the same role this season, but he suffered a back injury in training camp and has yet to see any action in 2023-24. Upon his return, look for Arvidsson to eventually make his way back to the second line alongside Phillip Danault.