Arvidsson notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Arvidsson has earned three goals and four helpers over seven games in April. The 31-year-old winger's numbers are only down because he missed most of the campaign due to injuries. He's at 12 points, 52 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 16 contests this season -- that's a 60-point pace over a full campaign. Arvidsson could be a useful streaming option with games Monday versus the Wild and Thursday versus the Blackhawks to close out the regular season.