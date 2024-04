Arvidsson scored two goals on four shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Arvidsson's tally early in the second period stood as the game-winner, and he also deposited an empty-netter in the third. This performance doubled his goal total on the year -- he's at four goals and seven assists through 15 outings in an injury-plagued campaign. The winger has added 47 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while seeing steady middle-six minutes.